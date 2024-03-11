Retrieval of Seized Scooters by Sint Maarten Police Force. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been working over the past few months to ensure the safety and compliance of vehicles on our roads. As part of this effort, officers have seized numerous scooters that were found to be lacking the proper documentation or were not in compliance with technical requirements for public road use.

While we understand that this message may sound repetitive, KPSM must reiterate the importance of adhering to the necessary legal and technical standards. Consequently, we are once again reaching out to the owners or legal representatives of these seized scooters, urging them to come forward with the required documentation to reclaim their vehicles.

We want to emphasize that the process for reclaiming these scooters must be followed, and it is vital for the public to be aware of their opportunity to retrieve their property. Failure to comply promptly may result in the disposal of these vehicles by established procedures.

Therefore, we urge all affected individuals to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force to arrange to retrieve their scooters. This will not only ensure the proper handling of the vehicles but also contribute to the safety and regulation of our roads.

For further assistance or inquiries regarding the retrieval process, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1721 5542222

We appreciate the cooperation of the public in this matter.

