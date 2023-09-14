Reunification of Citizens with lost and Recovered Documents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is starting a new initiative aimed at facilitating the return of lost personal effects and official documentation to their rightful owners. These items encompass essential documents such as identification cards, bank cards, travel documents, number plates, and other personal records.
