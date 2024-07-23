Richard Gibson Sr. Advocates for St. Maarten’s Control Over Mullet Bay Property. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Richard Gibson Sr., a staunch advocate for fairness and transparency, has re-emerged in the political arena after a five-year hiatus since his tenure as Minister of Finance. Now running as candidate number two on the United People's Party (UPP) slate, Gibson aims to address misconceptions and champion the cause of St. Maarten's autonomy over its vital assets.

Despite attempts by opposition figures to brand him as an "Ansary boy" defending the interests of Husang Ansary and the Mullet Bay Property, Gibson has firmly refuted these claims. He clarifies that the Mullet Bay Property, devastated by Hurricane Luis in 1995, is not owned by Ansary but by the ENNIA group of companies based in Curacao and controlled by the Central Bank. Gibson emphasizes that St. Maarten should have the first right to decide on the future of the Mullet Bay Property. "If you want to sell it, we have to have the first right to decide or choose," he asserts. The property has been in legal battles for over two decades. Still, Gibson insists that any sale should involve St. Maarten's approval and control over its development because of its vital importance to the economic future of the people of Sint Maarten.

"There are claims that ENNIA will be selling off Mullet Bay. That should not happen," Gibson states. "Mullet Bay is in St. Maarten, and if you want to sell it, we have to have a say in the decision." He highlights that while some advocate for expropriation of the property, this under the constitution would require paying the property's market value to the owner. Instead, he proposes leveraging St. Maarten's position to ensure the island retains ownership and control over the property's development. Gibson points out that the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten, which controls ENNIA, plans to sell off the property based on an appraisal. He argues that St. Maarten should negotiate to maintain control of Mullet Bay's development, both touristically and otherwise. "St. Maarten should have the decision-making power in terms of how it should be developed," he reiterates. The UPP has consistently advocated for this approach, emphasizing that St. Maarten should leverage its unique position. "Ways and means have to be found for St. Maarten to own Mullet Bay," Gibson asserts. He believes that the island's stake in the matter could influence Curacao, given the potential jeopardy faced by Curacao's 27,000 policyholders. Gibson criticizes the proposed ENNIA bailout agreement, which would obligate St. Maarten to send millions to Curacao over the next fifty years. He recalls his efforts to extricate St. Maarten from the Netherlands Antilles, aiming to enable the island to retain and invest its resources locally. "The goal of getting out of that constellation was that the islands would be able to keep their money to invest in their people," he notes.

Highlighting a previous rejection by the Committee for Financial Supervision (Cft) of the initial proposal, Gibson questions the subsequent approval of a similar agreement. "The Cft already said no to the proposal, and then a few weeks after, they came up with a new approach," he observes. "Now they are saying it is okay for St. Maarten to spend fifty years sending millions to Curacao." Gibson's commitment to St. Maarten's economic independence is unwavering. He recalls his efforts to secure resources for the island as a private citizen, even arranging for rental cars through the Friends of the Police organization. His vision aligns with the United People's Party's, ensuring that St. Maarten retains its assets and invests in its future.

As Gibson and the UPP continue to campaign, they urge the people of St. Maarten to support efforts to secure control over the Mullet Bay Property. "St. Maarten should be leveraging its position to gain ownership of Mullet Bay," Gibson concludes. "Our island's future depends on our ability to manage and develop our resources for the benefit of our people."

For more information and updates, please stay connected with Richard Gibson Sr. and the United People's Party as they work towards a prosperous and autonomous future for St. Maarten.

