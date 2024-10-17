Road Closure Announcement as Concrete Hard Surfacing Project Continues on Ackee Tree Drive, Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) in collaboration with Windward Roads Infrastructure will commence roadworks in the Cole Bay area as part of the Design & Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads project on Ackee Tree Drive starting October 21st, 2024. The project will involve paving a 150-meter stretch of Ackee Tree Drive. To facilitate these works, there will be half-road closures from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on working days.

During work hours, traffic will be managed to allow alternating routes, with the road reduced to a width of 2.5 meters. Residents and motorists are advised that parking will be available along the side of the road where possible. However, after 4:00 PM, until 7:00 AM the next morning, the road will be accessible to residents, but at their own risk.

Please note that during and after concrete pouring, there may be additional inconveniences, including restricted access for immediate residents. Access will be permitted only for emergencies during this time.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation as we work to improve the road infrastructure in your area.

For more information or urgent concerns, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call us at 542-4292 ext 2388.

