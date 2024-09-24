Road Closure at Causeway Bridge for Maintenance Works starting Wednesday night. | SMN NEWS

PORT ST. MAARTEN:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) is coordinating maintenance works at the Causeway Bridge in conjunction with local contractors.

On Wednesday evening September 25, 2024, one lane of the Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic from the airport round-a-bout to the Cole Bay round-a-bout from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM midnight.

The same one lane closure will take place on Thursday, September 26, and Monday, September 30 during the same hours.

The work being carried out concerns repairs to the lights on the Causeway Bridge.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46079-road-closure-at-causeway-bridge-for-maintenance-works-starting-wednesday-night.html