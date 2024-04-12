Road Works Operations Temporarily Paused on George C. De Weever Road Section 2 due to Inclement Weather. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Dutch Quarter, Union Farm – The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) would like to inform the public and residents of George C. De Weever Road that the ongoing compaction operations on Section 2 of George Clement De Weever Road have been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions. The recent rainfall has impeded progress, preventing the achievement of desired compaction requirements. For this reason, operations are suspended until tentative next week, Monday at 9 AM.

Temporary Suspension Details:

Date and Time: From Friday, April 12th to Monday, April 15th, 2024, 9AM

