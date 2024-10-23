Road Works Progresses on Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard- Section from Sol Gas Station to Emmaplein Intersection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) is reminding the public that road works on Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard are progressing steadily, with the current focus and a one-way lane road closure on the section between Sol Gas Station and the Emmaplein Intersection from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM. The work is being carried out by Windward Roads as part of the asphalt resurfacing project.

One-Way Traffic Alert

During this phase, traffic will be restricted to a one-way lane in the affected section. Motorists are advised to follow all road signs and be mindful of the men at work.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46278-road-works-progresses-on-juancho-yrasquin-boulevard-section-from-sol-gas-station-to-emmaplein-intersection.html