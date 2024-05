PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is conducting a thorough investigation into a robbery that occurred shortly after 1:00 AM on Monday, May 6th, 2024, at a casino near the border with Cope-Coy.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45125-robbery-incident-at-casino-near-cope-coy-border-urgent-appeal-for-information-by-sint-maarten-police-force.html