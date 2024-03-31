Roses Road, Cul de Sac Temporary One Lane Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

Cul de Sac:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment) is hereby announcing a One Lane Road Closure on Roses Road due to the progression of The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project. The road will undergo resurfacing that will last a duration of three (3) to four (4) weeks, starting on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44932-roses-road-cul-de-sac-temporary-one-lane-road-closure-announcement.html