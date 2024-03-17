Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Celebrates 52 Years on March 17, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, March 17th, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten celebrates its 52nd anniversary. The Club held a special lunch meeting on Wednesday, March 13th, its regular meeting day, to observe this special moment in our history. Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin, President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, explained, "In September of 1970, a meeting was held through the efforts from both the Curacao and the Guadeloupe Rotary Clubs to form the provisional club, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. The charter was issued on March 17, 1972, and was presented to the Club". Richard Gibson, an original charter member of the Club, remains an Honorary Member to this day.

