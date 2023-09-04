Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Invests in Literacy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— September 4, 2023 – The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten announces the return of one of its longstanding and most impactful projects, the distribution of dictionaries to all third-grade public school students on Dutch Sint Maarten. According to Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin, the President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, "The Dictionary Project to Third Graders has been on hiatus for a number of years due to a variety of factors. We are pleased to bring this project back to the forefront. For years it was a signature project of our Club, and with the digitization of the classroom, COVID-19, and other logistics, it was not practical to relaunch this project until now. About a month ago, our own Rotary Assistant Governor, Elisa Lake, who is also a well-respected Sint Maarten educator, mentioned in passing, that even with all the digital developments, an "old school" paper dictionary provides valuable lessons to young students. With this in mind, we decided to bring this project back during September, Rotary's Basic Education and Literacy Month.

