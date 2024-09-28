Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Celebrates International Day of Peace with Cultural Manifestation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On September 21, 2024, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise proudly marked the International Day of Peace with a vibrant Cultural Manifestation held at Emilio Wilson Park. This year’s celebration, themed “Cultivating a Culture of Peace,” brought together cultural groups from across St. Maarten and beyond to foster unity, goodwill, and peace.

The event, led by Rotary Sunrise’s Foundation Chair and Cadre of Technical Advisor Angela L. Gordon, along with President Jharna Dialani and a dedicated team of committee members, was a beautiful testament to the diverse cultural richness of the community. Attendees enjoyed performances and presentations from local and regional groups living in St. Maarten, representing St. Maarten and Saint Martin, Suriname, St. Kitts, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, China, India. The day was filled with music, dance, poetry, and food, reflecting the unique traditions of each culture.

A special kids’ corner was created to engage the young ones, making the day a true family affair. The event embodied Rotary’s mission of promoting peace by bringing people together through cultural exchange and mutual respect.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise has long been dedicated to advancing international understanding and building peaceful societies. This year’s Cultural Manifestation reinforced the club’s commitment to this mission, reminding everyone of the power of unity and collaboration. Since 2014, the Peace Monument at the former Philipsburg Jubilee Library site has stood as a beacon of this vision, promoting harmony across all segments of our society.

"As we gather today, we reflect on the importance of peacebuilding in everything we do," said President Jharna Dialani. "Our shared humanity and cultural diversity are the foundation of lasting peace, and through events like these, Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise continues to sow the seeds of understanding and goodwill."

