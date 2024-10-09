Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Donates iPads to Prins Willem Alexander School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartfelt gesture of support for local education, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise donated eight iPads to the Prins Willem Alexander School for Special Education during their recent breakfast meeting. The donation was presented to Mr. Daison Marks, Interim Head of Division Public Education, in the presence of Rotary District 7020 Governor Dominique Bazin, Assistant District Governor Elisia Lake, Past Assistant District Governor Louie Wever, club members, and special guests.

The donation comes at a crucial time for the Prins Willem Alexander School, which suffered from vandalism and theft at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The school lost all of its iPads, several laptops, and many other essential items, creating an urgent need for assistance. Recognizing this challenge, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise immediately supported the school’s recovery.

The club reached out to one of its long-time visiting members from the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Oceanside in Florida. With their generous support, the necessary funds were provided to purchase the new iPads.

“These iPads will make a significant difference for the students,” said a representative of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise. “They allow the children to use specialized apps vital to their learning experience, especially for those with special needs.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise continues to fulfill its mission of supporting education and making a lasting impact on the local community.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46186-rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunrise-donates-ipads-to-prins-willem-alexander-school.html