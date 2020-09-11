Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise donates online education tools to students. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister and Chair of EOC, Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, instructed all educational institutions on the island to be closed to students and the public as of March 18, 2020. To continue the learning process, schools opted to conduct classes online (distance learning). Unfortunately, many students on the island do not have a proper device or internet service at home to allow them to follow classes. In August with the new school year scheduled to begin, the Minister of Education, Honorable Rodolphe Samuel instructed the schools to continue with distance

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35660-rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunrise-donates-online-education-tools-to-students.html