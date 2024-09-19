Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Empowers Local Youth with Annual Back to School “School Bag Project” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise continues its annual “Back to School Program,” a long-standing initiative designed to equip students with the essential tools for academic success. This program led by Rotarian Marcellia Henry, Club Leadership Chair and Facilitator, was a resounding success.

Several members of the club joined the distribution at different schools, making the event a collaborative and impactful experience for all involved.

This year’s project, in collaboration with Princess International Group of Companies Sint Maarten and Qredits, has made a significant impact by distributing school bags and supplies to local schools and foster homes.

