Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and Sint Maarten Lions Club Joins Forces in the Annual International Coastal Cleanup. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset joined by over 40 various members from the Lions, Leos, and the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Mid-Isle along with other local volunteers gathered by the Philipsburg Pond area (Ring Road) to collect thirty-six (36) garbage bags of trash totaling 550 pounds along with lumber and cardboard boxes. Members and volunteers cleaned up the areas between the Centrale Bank van Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium. The cleanup was organized jointly by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s Disaster Relief Committee led by Chairwoman Linaisa Mardenborough and the Sint Maarten Lions Club led by President Felix Richards in an effort to bring awareness to the importance of keeping our island and particularly our shorelines free from pollution and waste.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43916-rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-and-sint-maarten-lions-club-joins-forces-in-the-annual-international-coastal-cleanup.html