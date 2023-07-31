Rotary St. Martin Sunset Presents Dental Hygiene Kits to Summer Camps. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Rotary International recognizes July as "Maternal and Child Health" and in an effort to promote such, the club chose to focus on dental hygiene amongst children ages 4-12 years. On Friday, July 28th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated 300 dental hygiene kits to three summer camps located on both sides of the island.

