Rotary Sunset And Sint Maarten Lions Club Provide Hot Meals And Food Baskets to Vulnerable Citizens. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On October 25, 2020, members of The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and The Sint Maarten Lions Club joined forces in providing over 400 hot meals and 100 food baskets to families in vulnerable communities on the island through Rotary Sunset’s third annual Reach One Feed One (R1F1) feeding program. Also, part of this initiative were members of the Sint Maarten South Leo Club and friends of Rotary Sunset.

R1F1 is a feeding program organized by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset aimed at providing warm meals to many underprivileged families in vulnerable communities on the island.



