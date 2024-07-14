Rotary Sunset Installs 2024-2025 Board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset celebrated a significant moment as they held their 2024-2025 Board Installation Ceremony at the Melange Grill on June 22nd, 2024. Distinguished guests, including the 2024-2025 Assistant Governor of St. Maarten and Anguilla, Elisia Lake, and the Assistant Governor of St. Barthelemy and St. Martin, George Gumbs, as well as Past District Governor Louis Wever and his wife Amanda Wever, and President Jharna Dialani of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, President Yvette Hart and Secretary Jon Hart of St. Maarten Mid-Isle, President Jean Marie Renard and Secretary Valerie Renard of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Nord, joined well-wishers at the restaurant to share and engage in fellowship. The evening was filled with various activities, and attendees enjoyed a delectable three-course dinner buffet. Rotarian Daniella Arrindell captivated the crowd with a beautiful rendition of the St. Martin Song, while Ms. Geraldine Hanson serenaded the audience with an inspiring song for the Rotary year 2024-2025. Mistress of Ceremonies Luciana Raspail kept the crowd enthused throughout the entire event.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45627-rotary-sunset-installs-2024-2025-board.html