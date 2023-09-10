Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Cancels Port Call for Thursday due to Hurricane Lee. | SMN NEWS

PONITE BLANCHE:— Royal Caribbean’s 5th Oasis Class, Wonder of the Seas, has canceled its port call for Thursday, September 14 due to Hurricane Lee which is influencing weather conditions throughout the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean International has been forced to alternate the itineraries of four different ships operating out of four different US homeports ahead of Hurricane Lee as a precautionary measure ensuring a safe and comfortable cruising experience for guests onboard.

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) 2023 Atlantic hurricane season response plan is in effect. PSG is maintaining communication with all key stakeholders and hopes that there will be no further systems that will impact port operations going forward.

The ship is 1,188 feet long, 210 feet wide, and has a gross tonnage of 236,857. The cruise ship has a passenger capacity of over 6,000 guests at double occupancy.

The vessel has 17 decks and costs US$1.35 billion to construct. Sister ships are Allure, Harmony, Oasis, and Symphony of the Seas.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43771-royal-caribbean-s-wonder-of-the-seas-cancels-port-call-for-thursday-due-to-hurricane-lee.html