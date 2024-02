LOWLANDS:— Investigators of the RST Unit searched and confiscated several documents and electronic devices from the management of Porto Cupacoy on Thursday morning. No arrests were made in connection with the search according to the Prosecutor’s Spokesperson Thursday afternoon.

