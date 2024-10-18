RST searched Minister of Justice Lewis Office as “Ankle Bracelet” Investigation picks up speed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Officers of the RST searched and seized electrical devices from the office of the Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis on Friday morning.

SMN News learned that the so-called Ankle Bracelet investigation is picking up speed and that the investigators are now seeking more evidence as they proceed with the criminal investigation.

Lewis was questioned on July 15th, 2024, when the Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison, Steven Carty, raised the alarm that the Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis was seeking to release two convicts and placed them on Ankle Bracelets. Those convicts are Oniel Arrindell and Theodore Heyliger.

