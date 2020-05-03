Runner suspected of theft arrested by police and Marines after foot chase. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Central Dispatch directed several patrols to Lulu’s garage in Sucker Garden around May 3rd, 2020 around 08.20 am, where a man was seen breaking into a car. On arrival by the garage, the police saw an unknown man on the grounds the storage place of the towing company. He was approached the officers by and asked him to identify himself and the reason for being on the property.

