Saba and Statia Address Concerns about Medical Flights. | SMN NEWS

SABA/ STATIA:— The public entities of Saba and Statia are taking joint action to resolve issues surrounding medical flights. Island Governor of Saba, Jonathan Johnson, and acting Island Governor of Sint Eustatius, Sharon Hassell, have raised concerns regarding the air ambulances and the challenges related to landing rights with the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).

A temporary agreement allows medical evacuation flights from Sint Maarten for residents of Saba and Statia according to normal protocols and procedures. However, the public entities of Saba and Statia are pushing for a long-term solution together with various partners and ministries to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality medical care for residents.

Commissioner of Health, Eviton Heyliger, emphasized the urgency of resolving this matter, stating, "All relevant parties are committed to finding a solution as quickly as possible as the care of our residents is a top priority."

Commissioner Leerdam from Sint Eustatius strongly stated: “A conflict between Sint Maarten and Curaçao should not affect the transport of our patients during medical emergencies. This transport must be guaranteed and we must not allow the lives of the people of Sint Eustatius and Saba to be caught in the crossfire.”

In a joint effort the Island Governor of Saba and the Acting Island Governor of Sint Eustatius also reached out to Sint Maarten officials directly. The health and safety of Saba and Statia residents remain top priority as officials work to secure reliable medical flight services in the long term.

