Saba intensifies collaboration to achieve coral restoration. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Saba continues to make strides in working towards active coral reef restoration in a number of ways. Most recently, out of 70 proposals submitted to SIA, part of the Dutch Research Council in relation to applied research, Alwin Hylkema's ReefGrazer’s proposal (on behalf of Van Hall Larenstein) for grazer restoration ranked number one. The project, a collaboration between PES, SCF, Stenapa, Stinapa, VHL University of Applied Sciences (VHL), Wageningen University, and WWF, will receive funding for the upcoming two years.

