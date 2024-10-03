Saba Launches Govroam and Publicroam. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Saba has become the first island in the Caribbean Netherlands to implement the Govroam and Publicroam Wi-Fi services, demonstrating a major step forward in secure digital connectivity. The announcement was made during a working visit by the State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Zsolt Szabo, signaling the island's commitment to providing safe and reliable internet access for both government officials and employees and the public when visiting government offices.

These new services, with assistance provided from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), aim to significantly enhance the security of Wi-Fi connections at government buildings, addressing concerns around the risks of using open, unsecured networks. By introducing Govroam and Publicroam, Saba ensures that government employees, visiting officials, and the general public can connect to a secure network, protecting sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

“Strengthening the digital government services in the Dutch Caribbean is of great importance. Residents and entrepreneurs are entitled to good government services. This applies to everyone in the Netherlands, including all Sabans. When it comes to digitalization, we as a government should be well organized. Secure Wi-Fi networks are indispensable to bring the basic digital infrastructure in order. Govroam and Public roam helps to improve IT on Saba and is of great value,” stated State Secretary Szabo.

Govroam for Government Employees and Officials

Govroam is set to become the standard network for secure internet access across government buildings on Saba. Government employees and officials visiting Saba who are already registered with Govroam can seamlessly connect to the network using their existing credentials, without having to create a new account. These services are already available at participating locations in the European Netherlands, and will also expand to RCN buildings on Saba, thereby providing a secure, private connection for accessing information while traveling, and eliminating the need to join a public Wi-Fi network.

Publicroam: Free and Secure Wi-Fi for Residents and Visitors

Publicroam offers the same level of security and convenience for the general public visiting government offices. This secure and user-friendly Wi-Fi service can be accessed through a simple one-time registration process, ensuring that residents and visitors can stay connected without compromising their personal data. Once registered, users will be able to connect to free, secure Wi-Fi when visiting the main government building. The Public Entity Saba intends in the future to expand these services to other buildings through a phased implementation approach.

“This phased approach is necessary as we compile an overview of what is needed in each government building, but we are pleased with the big steps taken thus far and look forward to expanding to other locations,” said Team Leader for ICT, Lorenzo Caines.

A Global Standard for Secure Wi-Fi

Govroam and Publicroam are used by millions of people in the Netherlands, with numerous municipalities utilizing the service. Govroam is also widely used in government institutions globally, with over 350 organizations participating, solidifying it as a trusted platform for secure Wi-Fi connectivity.

Island Governor Johnson shared his enthusiasm for the launch of these services stating, “With this initiative, Public Entity Saba continues to display commitment to digital modernization, while creating a more secure, connected environment for government operations and the wider public.”

