Saba participated in the 20th Overseas Countries and Territories and European Union Forum. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— During the week of February 26th – February 29th, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger and Policy Advisor and EU Focal Point, Courtney Hassell travelled to Brussels to attend the 20th OCTs-EU Forum. The forum takes place annually and is the highest-level instance of dialogue that brings together representatives from the OCTs, member states and the European Commission, at a political level.

