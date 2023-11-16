Saba Prepares for 48th Saba Day Celebrations: “An Island of Resilience, a Heart of Embrace” | SMN NEWS

+SABA:— As the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean, Saba prepares to commemorate its 48th Saba Day, the heartbeat of the community resonates with the theme, "An Island of Resilience, a Heart of Embrace." This milestone celebration not only pays homage to Saba's rich heritage but also reflects the enduring spirit that defines the island.

