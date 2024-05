SABA:— On Wednesday May 15th, a new enforcement car arrived on Saba, making Saba the first in the Caribbean Netherlands to have an official enforcement car. The new vehicle will be more clearly recognizable and is equipped with siren, speakers and a radio system.

