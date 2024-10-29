Saba Rum & Lobster Fest 2024 Save the Date for Saba’s Rum & Lobster Fest – November 1-10, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Get ready to dive into the culinary delights of Saba. From November 1st to November 10th, 2024, Saba will host the highly anticipated Rum & Lobster Fest, a 10-day celebration of the island's rich flavors and vibrant culture. Whether you're a dedicated foodie, a rum aficionado, or simply looking for a unique getaway, this festival is a must-visit!

Festival Highlights

The Rum & Lobster Fest showcases two of Saba’s signature offerings: the delicious spiny lobster and the beloved Unspoiled Queen Liqueur rums by Saban Rock Living. With a packed schedule of events and activities, visitors and locals alike can indulge in mouthwatering flavors while enjoying the island's warm hospitality and picturesque landscapes. This is a collaboration between different stakeholders within the tourism sector: restaurants, bars, hotels, dive shops, transportation providers, and arts & crafters.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s happening throughout the festival: Pre-Opening Street Fair, Lobster special dishes and Rum cocktails offered at participating restaurants during the week, Arts & Crafts fair & workshops, thrilling Rum Crawl, Airport sunrise fun walk and run, Lobster fishing experience, Sunset Booze Cruise, and many more activities! Take a look at the program for more details.

Accommodation Specials: Stay and Savor the Festival

Make the most of your visit with exclusive accommodation deals from some of Saba’s amazing hotels:

• Juliana’s Hotel enjoys a 20% discount, and Arawak Hotel offers a special rate of $135 per night (tax included).

Save the Date!

Mark your calendars for November 1-10, 2024, and join us for an unforgettable Rum & Lobster Fest! Come hungry, come thirsty, and be ready to make memories of this unspoiled queen of the Caribbean.

For more information visit: www.sabatourism.com/rlfest

