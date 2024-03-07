Saba Tourism Bureau participates at the 44th Heineken Regatta. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— The Saba Tourist Bureau team had the pleasure of participating in the destination hub showcasing our beautiful island of Saba at the 44th Heineken Regatta held in St. Maarten from February 29 to March 3, 2024. The event, renowned for its blend of boating, music, and travel, provided an ideal platform for showcasing and promoting the island.

