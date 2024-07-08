Saba Tourist Bureau Hosts US Press Trips. | SMN NEWS

The Saba Tourist Bureau hosted a group of distinguished US travel journalists for an exclusive day trip. Diamond PR coordinated the trip in collaboration with the St. Maarten Tourism board. The initiative aimed to provide the journalists with a unique and immersive experience of Saba’s rich offerings, from its natural beauty to its cultural heritage and conservation efforts.

