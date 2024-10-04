Saba Tourist Bureau Organizes Tourism Awareness Week Events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— To celebrate Tourism Awareness Week, the Saba Tourist Bureau hosted a series of engaging activities to promote tourism appreciation and community involvement on the island. The week-long celebration featured a variety of events aimed at fostering a deeper understanding on what makes Saba so unique in addition to radio interviews to talk a bit more on the tourism master plan.

One of the highlights of the week was the distribution of an Activities Booklet to all students at the Sacred Heart School. This interactive booklet served as an educational tool, encouraging children to learn about Saba’s many activities and what makes the island so special for visitors.

The week continued with a Street Fair, where the community came together to enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, food, and live arts & crafts workshops. A special highlight of the event was the premiere of the music video for The Unspoiled Queen, a collaboration between Child Focus and Mega D Productions. Additionally, the Mini Miss Saba participants showcased their creativity by presenting unique dresses inspired by local stories and island features.

The week concluded with a Guided Hike along the picturesque Crispeen Trail, ending at the newly opened Colibri Café. Participants had the opportunity to experience Saba’s stunning natural beauty up close, enjoying the diverse flora and fauna along the way.

The Saba Tourist Bureau is happy to have organized these events, which not only promoted tourism but also strengthened the community’s connection to Saba’s tourism product. The Bureau thanks everyone who participated and contributed to making Tourism Awareness Week a resounding success. To view the video click here: https://youtu.be/MVeOkZ4Hmlg

