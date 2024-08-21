Saba Tourist Bureau Welcomes Top North American Travel Journalists for an Unforgettable Island Experience. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— The Saba Tourist Bureau recently hosted a select group of travel writers from top-tier North American publications. The visit, coordinated by Diamond PR, took place from August 7 to 9, 2024, and provided these writers with an immersive experience of Saba’s beauty and unique offerings.

The visiting journalists represent a diverse array of influential publications, each bringing a distinct perspective to their coverage:

• Destination I Do: This publication, which caters to 121K unique visitors per month (UVM), will feature Saba as a prime location for destination weddings, honeymoons, and romance travel.

• Travel Off Path: With over 1 million unique visitors monthly, this outlet provides daily travel news, tips, and trends, and will showcase Saba’s allure to American travelers.

• Freelance Writer for Major Outlets: A travel writer whose work appears in leading outlets such as Reader’s Digest (2.5M UVM), TripSavvy (2.3M UVM), Bridal Guide (CIRC 114K / UVM 101K), among others, focused on the wellness, culinary, and wedding experiences unique to Saba.

• Freelance Writer for ESSENCE and AFAR: Representing ESSENCE (2.4M UVM) and AFAR (1.2M UVM), this writer will explore Saba’s vibrant culture, cuisine, and natural wonders for readers interested in rich, authentic travel experiences.

During their stay, the journalists experienced Saba's unique charm, starting with the exhilarating landing on the world’s shortest commercial runway. The itinerary allowed them to explore the island’s beauty, activities, rich biodiversity, and ongoing projects, all of which contribute to Saba’s reputation as the "Unspoiled Queen" of the Caribbean.

The Saba Tourist Bureau would like to thank the partners involved and Diamond PR for coordinating this successful and impactful visit. The stories and features generated from this trip are expected to significantly enhance Saba’s visibility as a premier travel destination.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45862-saba-tourist-bureau-welcomes-top-north-american-travel-journalists-for-an-unforgettable-island-experience.html