Sacred Heart School students participate in reforestation activities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Last week, the Grade 6 Science SEAkers of the Sacred Heart School were allowed to participate in reforestation activities by collecting and planting the seeds of the West Indian-Almond tree. The Public Entity Saba’s reforestation project partnered with the Sea & Learn Foundation, which organized the activity as part of its education and awareness program for the Nature and Environment Policy Plan. This activity aimed to introduce students to the island’s flora using this particular tree species, inform them about the important role that trees play in our lives and in erosion prevention and explain to them why a reforestation project on Saba is necessary.

