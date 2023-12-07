SAFE expressed dismay at harmful postures towards LGBTQIA community. | SMN NEWS

St. Martin:— The St. Maarten/St. Martin Alliance For Equality (SAFE SxM), the island’s LGBTQIA+ advocacy group, has taken note of comments circulating on social media implying that awareness for LGBTQ rights and/or including knowledge of sexual diversity in our curriculum is equivalent to forcing non-heterosexual orientation on minors. SAFE SxM notes that there is no LGBTQ-specific education curriculum, but there are models for education with gender and sexuality perspectives, which creates safer spaces for all youth. The negative messages were circulated against Party for Progress (PFP) leader MP Melissa Gumbs, who is currently the country’s only openly parliamentarian.

