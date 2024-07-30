Sandy Farquharson – The Padel School Returns to SXM Padel Club. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The SXM Padel Club is thrilled to announce the return of Sandy Farquharson, the esteemed founder of The Padel School, for a series of group clinics, private lessons, and fund coaching matches from August 14th to 17th. Sandy, a renowned figure in the international padel industry, is celebrated as an online celebrity and influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers across his social media platforms.

Having Sandy visit the SXM Padel Club for the second consecutive year is a significant honor for both the club and the island’s sports enthusiasts. His presence places St. Maarten in the spotlight within the regional padel community, highlighting the island as a burgeoning hub for this rapidly growing sport.

The local padel community in St. Maarten is not only increasing in numbers but also in talent. More and more first-time and former tennis players are discovering the sport’s entertainment, social, and challenging characteristics and choosing to stay with Padel.

During his stay, Sandy will conduct lessons for beginners, intermediate, and advanced players at the SXM Padel Club in Belair. Given the tremendous success of his classes last year, spaces are limited and filling up quickly. Those interested are encouraged to stop by the SXM Padel Club to inquire about participating or to watch some of the sessions and meet Sandy in person.

The SXM Padel Club is excited to welcome Sandy back and hopes this will become an annual event in his busy schedule. Both the club and Sandy Farquharson are committed to the development and growth of padel, which is already recognized as the world's fastest-growing sport. St. Maarten is proud to play a significant role in this dynamic process in the Caribbean.

For more information about Sandy Farquharson and his work, please visit The Padel School.

