Sandy (The Padel School) is coming to Town. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM Padel Club is thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of Sandy Farquharson, the renowned founder of The Padel School, to the beautiful island of St. Maarten. Sandy will be gracing the island from August 15 to the 18th, offering an exclusive opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to participate in private and group lessons, clinics, and exhibition matches.

Hailed as the most recognized and viewed Padel influencer in the industry, Sandy Farquharson boasts an impressive online following of over 350,000 avid fans across his various social media platforms. His captivating content has garnered a staggering 25 million views, and he has played a pivotal role in transforming the Padel skills of over 5,000 players worldwide. Sandy's passion for the sport is evident in his globetrotting efforts to share his knowledge and love for Padel.

Expressing his anticipation for his maiden visit to St. Maarten, Sandy Farquharson remarked, "St. Maarten is a place I’ve never visited, but I can’t wait to get to the beautiful island and learn about its Padel culture. It’s great to see vibrant Padel communities growing, particularly in smaller countries like St. Maarten. The numerous international Padel events held at the SXM Padel Club reflect the escalating Padel craze that has taken over this small Caribbean island."

Ricardo Perez, principal of SXM Padel Club, shared his excitement, stating, "In just 1.5 years, our club has rapidly grown from 2 to 3 courts, thanks to the overwhelming embrace of the sport by St. Maarten residents and visitors alike. We are honored to host The Padel School during Sandy Farquharson's first visit to St. Maarten. Our gratitude extends to our esteemed sponsors who made this opportunity possible. They recognize the significance of showcasing St. Maarten not only for its picturesque beaches and delectable cuisine but also as a burgeoning Padel destination. Our sponsors include Port St. Maarten, Royal Jewelers, Villa Amalia, Dollar/Thrifty, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, and Mikand St. Maarten Prisma."

Having an international sports influencer like Sandy Farquharson visiting St. Maarten is poised to open doors for many of his devoted followers, enticing them to consider the island for their future holidays, with the added allure of indulging in Padel as part of their vacation activities.

For those eager to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity, please contact SXM Padel Club at 1-721-580-0723 or visit our location opposite the Belair Beach Hotel. The club operates from 6 am to 11 pm, seven days a week, ensuring maximum accessibility. Stay updated with all year-round events by downloading the SXM Padel Club app from your preferred app store.

Don't miss this incredible chance to enhance your Padel skills and experience the magic of the sport with none other than Sandy Farquharson, founder of The Padel School.

