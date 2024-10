PHILIPSBURG:--- Since the launch of the Adopt-A-School Program in 2021, Motorworld has allocated funds towards schools to assist with any area of need identified within the school(s), classroom(s), and by the respective school management annually.To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46298-four-schools-assisted-by-motorworld-as-part-of-the-annual-adopt-a-school-program.html