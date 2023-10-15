Sarah Calls on Ottley to amend the current Sickness Insurance law of the SZV to include vendors, taxi and bus drivers and sole proprietors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The call was made during a recent public meeting of parliament requested by members of parliament Wescot-Williams, Heyliger-Marten, and Emmanuel in the presence of Minister Ottley, who was asked about the national health insurance that was touted to be introduced on January 1, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44032-sarah-calls-on-ottley-to-amend-the-current-sickness-insurance-law-of-the-szv-to-include-vendors-taxi-and-bus-drivers-and-sole-proprietors.html