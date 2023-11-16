Say less for success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The more words one uses, the less are remembered. The success formula is to skip the convoluted and elaborate, the irrelevant, and the unnecessary. Cut the bluff, fluff, and stuff. The greatest virtue of a speaker is to say what is necessary, but also not to say what is not necessary. Many take far too long to get to the point and then there are those who like to hear themselves talking. Communication should be focused, simple, tranquil, and have a mindful approach. Conversing in such a way that others love to listen.

