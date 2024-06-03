Scheduled alcohol check SABA. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— During the afternoon of Saturday, June 1st, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a scheduled alcohol check on the E.A. Johnson Road in Saba. During these checks, fifteen (15) drivers were checked for their alcohol consumption with a breathalyzer test. This test indicates whether the person has consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol to operate a motor vehicle. The purpose of the alcohol check was to make Saba citizens aware of the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol.

