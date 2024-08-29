Scheduled traffic check SABA. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— In recent days, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) stopped several vehicles for a routine check on Saba. The check was in connection with the enforcement of the Saba 2022 Road Traffic Ordinance. The checks were based on, among other things, possession of a valid driver's license, valid insurance documents, proof of payment of motor vehicle tax, child seat, seat belt, use of cell phone while driving, appropriate helmet, and tinted car windows. Eight (8) drivers did not meet the light transmittance requirements of their vehicles' car windows. They had to remove the film.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45900-scheduled-traffic-check-saba.html