School Bus Drivers and School Children are requested to Observe rules for safe school bussing for New School Year. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Section School Bussing of the Inspectorate of Economic Affairs and Transport Affairs would like to remind all school bus drivers and school children riding on school busses for the 2024-2025 school year that just got underway that school bus safety is important, and the advice given is to ensure a safe mode of transportation to and from school.

Section School Bussing would like to avoid any mishaps or incidents throughout the new school year and hence is offering the following tips.

It is not allowed for school children to stand in the bus while it is in motion.

All students must remain seated and always facing forward. Secondly, school bus drivers are prohibited from transporting people other than school children during school hours and while school children are onboard.

School bus drivers must also be properly and fully dressed while operating the school bus and always exhibit good personal hygiene.

Closed shoes must be always worn and electronic distractions like headphones, hands-free headsets should not be operated while driving the bus with school children onboard.

School bus drivers are strongly advised to obey the rules of the road and in particular the established speed limit as violators will be dealt with from a criminal as well as administrative standpoint.

Both school children and school bus drivers are expected to cooperate fully and immediately with the instructions of the School Bus Controller and any other law enforcement officer.

As always, the safety of everyone, especially the school children, is paramount and is the goal of the department.

Section School Bussing would like for the new school year 2024-2025 to be a safe one for all students who use this form of transportation to go and return home from school.

The Section School Bussing wishes all students and bus drivers a safe and healthy new school year.

