School bus drivers planning “go-slow” as they protest against the changes in government’s contract. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Cor Merx, legal representative of the St. Maarten School Bus Owners Association (hereafter: Association).

It has been several months since the Association has been in contact with the Minister of Education regarding the contract for the coming year(s).

The minister wants to have a lot of changes done as the association agrees with but the Minister is not willing to pay the price a school bus driver deserves to deliver and pick up our children from school in a safe way.

Recently the minister informed the association that they have to sign or to leave and he will bring the contract in a “bidding”. The association is astonished and requested a meeting with the minister.

To make a long story short: the minister sticks with his point of view.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43872-school-bus-drivers-planning-go-slow-as-they-protest-against-the-changes-in-government-s-contract.html