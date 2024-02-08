Schools Open on Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— (DCOMM) – Based on the 6:00 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024, a weather report from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), Friday, February 9 will be a regular school day.

MDS stated that overall weather conditions are expected to gradually improve as the unsettled weather moves out of the local region.

The flood watch advisory and small craft advisory remain in effect until 6:00 AM on Friday, February 9.

The flood watch remains in place due to already saturated soil conditions, and therefore road-users are advised to remain vigilant.

