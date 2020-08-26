Schools urged to use COVID-19 forms to report positive cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel urged all schools to make use of the forms provided to them in the Education Continuity Plan to report all cases of COVID-19 in the event a student or staff member are tested positive for the virus. Minister Samuel said guidelines were also given to the schools in the event positive cases of coronavirus have been identified.

The Minister in response to a question on the school bus drivers and how they are being financed during the COVID-19 pandemic said an agreement was made with the school bus drivers when they were called

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35534-schools-urged-to-use-covid-19-forms-to-report-positive-cases.html