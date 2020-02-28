Scientists Research Key Amphibian and Reptile Species on St. Maarten to Map their Evolution and their Historical Migration. | SMN News

In January 2020 researchers from the University of California and Smithsonian Institution, collaborated with the Nature Foundation St. Maarten to collect data about native reptile and amphibian species on St. Maarten. The scientists Michael L. Yuan and Jeffery H. Frederick are trying to understand critical differences between similar species and how their particular evolutionary paths deviated from neighboring populations could prove crucial in the protection of these species moving forward.

PHILIPSBURG:— The islands of the Lesser Antilles, including St. Maarten serve as biodiversity hotspots within the Caribbean, known to host a great number of endemic species. This research is not

