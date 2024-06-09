Scooter Rider died in early morning accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police and the personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are currently investigating an accident that took place at about 10.30 am on Welgelegen Road where a young scooter rider lost his life.

According to the preliminary investigation. The scooter rider was riding in the direction of the hospital, coming from the sports complex. The rider, who was most likely hopping the bike at that moment, lost control, slipped, and slammed into a black car coming from the opposite direction. The young victim lost his life because of the injuries he suffered. The Traffic Department is still at the location investigating this incident. Further information will be provided in the future.

