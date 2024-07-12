Searches in outgoing Member of Parliament’s residence and Parliament Building Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Criminal Investigation Team (RST), under the direction of the examining judge, conducted searches at a Member of Parliament’s residence and at his workplace in the Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.

The searches took place due to the criminal investigation "Metz". The Member of Parliament is suspected of taking bribes and misusing his position. The investigation focuses on the events that led to the collapse of the recently formed government. The suspicion that has arisen needs to be investigated thoroughly in order to clarify whether criminal acts have indeed occurred. The credibility and legitimacy of Sint Maarten's democracy is at stake. The impact of the government's collapse on the citizens of Sint Maarten is significant. It means that the government can no longer make crucial decisions and Sint Maarten citizens will have to go to the polls again during the hurricane season.

As of yet, no arrests have been made, and investigations are still ongoing for now.

Anyone who may have information related to these events is urged to share this with the investigation team. This can be done through the email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The RST conducts the criminal investigation "Metz" under the authority of the Central Team of the Attorney General's Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The Central Team focuses primarily on a specialized approach to fight corruption and subversive crime. The team mostly conducts criminal investigations into complex crime with a financial-economic component and which involves Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), public officials, government NVs, facilitators or public sector organizations.

